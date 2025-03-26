Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 3/26/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC (AMRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a fully integrated precious metals platform. The Company offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. The Company operates its Direct-to-Consumer segment through its wholly owned subsidiaries JM Bullion, Inc. (JMB) and Goldline, Inc. JMB owns and operates numerous websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market, including JMBullion.com, ProvidentMetals.com, Silver.com, CyberMetals.com, GoldPrice.org, SilverPrice.org, BGASC.com, BullionMax.com and Gold.com. The Company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary Collateral Finance Corporation, LLC (CFC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC

AMRK Guru Analysis

AMRK Fundamental Analysis

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP (FRME) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank). The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). Through the Bank, the Company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Its commercial banking team offers a full spectrum of debt capital, treasury management services and depository products. The consumer banking group offers a variety of consumer deposit and lending products. The mortgage banking team offers consumer mortgage solutions to assist with the purchase, refinance, construction or renovation of residential properties. Private Wealth Advisors offers personal wealth management services with expertise in investment management, private banking, fiduciary estate and financial planning. The Bank includes about 110 banking locations in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST MERCHANTS CORP

FRME Guru Analysis

FRME Fundamental Analysis

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (WAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. It provides a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities, including funds transfer and other digital payment offerings through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank. It operates through its banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank, First Independent Bank, and Torrey Pines Bank. The Company also provides an array of specialized financial services to business customers across the country, including mortgage banking services through AmeriHome, treasury management services to the homeowner's association sector, and digital payment services for the class-action legal industry. It has two non-bank subsidiaries, such as CS Insurance Company (CSI) and Western Alliance Trust Company, N.A. (WATC). CSI is a captive insurance company. WATC provides corporate trust services and levered loan administration solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

WAL Guru Analysis

WAL Fundamental Analysis

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP (CPF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Pacific Financial Corp. is the bank holding company of Central Pacific Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in offering traditional deposit and lending products and services to consumer and business customers, such as accepting demand, money market, savings and time deposits, originating loans, including commercial loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans and fiduciary and investment management services. Its investment securities portfolio includes mortgage-backed securities (MBS), other debt securities and equity securities. Its MBS portfolio comprises residential MBS issued by United States government entities and agencies. It offers wealth management products and services, such as non-deposit investment products, annuities, investment management, asset custody and general consultation and planning services. The Bank has over 27 bank branches and 58 ATMs located throughout the State of Hawaii.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP

CPF Guru Analysis

CPF Fundamental Analysis

AMALGAMATED BANK (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Bank (the Bank) is a New York state-chartered bank. The Bank offers commercial and retail banking products, investment management and trust and custody services, and lending services. Its commercial banking and trust businesses are national in scope and the Bank also offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers through its three branch offices across New York City, one branch office in Washington, D.C., one branch office in San Francisco, one commercial office in Boston and its digital banking platform. Its corporate divisions include Commercial Banking, Trust and Investment Management and Consumer Banking. Its product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, multifamily loans, consumer loans and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products including non-interest-bearing accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMALGAMATED BANK

AMAL Guru Analysis

AMAL Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.