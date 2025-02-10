Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/10/2025

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP (DJT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) is a social media and technology-focused company. The Company's product, Truth Social, is a social media platform where any user can create content, follow other users and engage in an open global conversation. The Company does not restrict whom a user can follow. Additionally, users can be followed by other users without requiring a reciprocal relationship, enhancing the ability of its users to reach a broad audience. Its brands consist of Truth Social, TMTG+, and TMTG News. TMTG is also engaged in operates a TV streaming platform, Truth+, across the entire Truth Social platform-iOS, Android, and the Web. The streaming service relies on TMTG's custom-built content delivery network (CDN), which operates through a newly opened data center as the Company works to bring additional data centers into operation. TMTG's streaming technology is powered through specially designed infrastructure with its own servers, routers, and software stack.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP

DJT Guru Analysis

DJT Fundamental Analysis

M&T BANK CORP (MTB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has two wholly owned bank subsidiaries: M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, N.A. Its subsidiaries offer a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services to their customers. Its segments include Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Commercial Bank segment provides a range of credit products and banking services to middle-market and large commercial customers, mainly within the markets served by the Company. The Retail Bank segment provides a range of services to consumers and small businesses through its branch network and several other delivery channels, such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Institutional Services and Wealth Management segment provides a variety of trustee, agency, investment management and administrative services for corporations and institutions, investment bankers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of M&T BANK CORP

MTB Guru Analysis

MTB Fundamental Analysis

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services, including asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, merger-and-acquisition advisory services and other specialty. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank and Wealth Management. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank. The Company operated approximately 2,023 automated teller machines (ATMs) and 1,271 total branch outlets primarily across the South, Midwest and Texas. The Company operates in Birmingham, Alabama, with operations across the South, Midwest and Texas. It operates several offices delivering specialty capabilities in New York, Washington District of Columbia (D.C.), Chicago and other locations nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP

RF Guru Analysis

RF Fundamental Analysis

CITIGROUP INC (C) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company. Its segments include Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking (USPB) and Wealth. Services segment includes treasury and trade solutions (TTS) and securities services. TTS provides an integrated suite of tailored cash management, trade and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations. Markets segment provides corporate, institutional and public sector clients around the world with a full range of sales and trading services across equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products and commodities. Banking segment includes investment banking, which supports client capital-raising needs to help strengthen and grow their businesses. USPB segment includes branded cards and retail services, which have proprietary card portfolios and co-branded card portfolios. Wealth includes private bank, wealth at work and Citigold and provides financial services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CITIGROUP INC

C Guru Analysis

C Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.