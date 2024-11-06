Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/6/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

UNITED BANKSHARES INC (UBSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's segments include community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment includes both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. In addition, this segment provides customers with several choices of deposit products including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit as well as investment and financial advisory services to businesses and individuals, including financial planning, retirement/estate planning, and investment management. The mortgage banking segment engages primarily in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market though United's mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Company has one banking subsidiary doing business under the name of United Bank. It also owns nonbank subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP (AUB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Company's segments include Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate Other. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loan, leasing and deposit services, as well as treasury management, small business administration (SBA) lending and capital market services to its wholesale customers primarily throughout Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. These customers include commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. This segment also includes its equipment finance subsidiary, Atlantic Union Equipment Finance. The private banking and trust businesses also reside in the Wholesale Banking segment. The Consumer Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to consumers and small businesses throughout Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. The Consumer Banking segment includes its home loan division and its investment management and advisory services businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

M&T BANK CORP (MTB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has two wholly owned bank subsidiaries: M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, N.A. Its subsidiaries offer a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services to their customers. Its segments include Commercial Bank, Retail Bank and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Commercial Bank segment provides a range of credit products and banking services to middle-market and large commercial customers, mainly within the markets served by the Company. The Retail Bank segment provides a range of services to consumers and small businesses through its branch network and several other delivery channels, such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Institutional Services and Wealth Management segment provides a variety of trustee, agency, investment management and administrative services for corporations and institutions, investment bankers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP (FFBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bancorp. is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank (the Bank). The Company provides a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing. Real estate loans are loans secured by a mortgage lien on the real property of the borrower, which may either be residential property (one to four family residential housing units) or commercial property (owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate). In addition, the Company offers deposit products that include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides a full range of trust and wealth management services through First Financials Wealth Management line of business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP (FRME) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Merchants Bank (the Bank). The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank). Through the Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial services, including accepting time, savings, and demand deposits; making consumer, commercial, agri-business and real estate mortgage loans; providing personal and corporate trust services; offering full-service brokerage and private wealth management; and providing letters of credit, repurchase agreements and other corporate services. The Company operates through a community banking segment. The Bank includes 116 banking locations in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois. In addition to its branch network, the Company offers comprehensive electronic and mobile delivery channels to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

