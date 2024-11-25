Validea's Top Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/25/2024

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP (BAC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Its segments include Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking and Global Markets. Consumer Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The GWIM includes two businesses: Merrill Wealth Management, which provides tailored solutions to meet clients' needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking and retirement products and Bank of America Private Bank, which provides comprehensive wealth management solutions. Global Banking segment provides a range of lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, and underwriting and advisory services. Global Markets segment offers sales and trading services and research services to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK OF AMERICA CORP

BAC Guru Analysis

BAC Fundamental Analysis

TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP (DJT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) is a social media and technology-focused company. The Company's product, Truth Social, is a social media platform where any user can create content, follow other users and engage in an open global conversation. The Company does not restrict whom a user can follow. Additionally, users can be followed by other users without requiring a reciprocal relationship, enhancing the ability of its users to reach a broad audience. Its brands consist of Truth Social, TMTG+, and TMTG News. TMTG is also engaged in operates a TV streaming platform, Truth+, across the entire Truth Social platform-iOS, Android, and the Web. The streaming service relies on TMTG's custom-built content delivery network (CDN), which operates through a newly opened data center as the Company works to bring additional data centers into operation. TMTG's streaming technology is powered through specially designed infrastructure with its own servers, routers, and software stack.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORP

DJT Guru Analysis

DJT Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.