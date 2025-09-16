Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/16/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC (FANG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily directed at the horizontal development of the Wolfcamp and Spraberry formations in the Midland Basin and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations in the Delaware Basin within the Permian Basin. Its subsidiary, Viper Energy, Inc., is focused on owning and acquiring mineral interests and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin and derives royalty income and lease bonus income from such interests. The Company has approximately 859,203 net acres, which primarily consists of 742,522 net acres in the Midland Basin and 116,681 net acres in the Delaware Basin. Its subsidiaries include Diamondback E&P LLC, Rattler Midstream GP LLC, Rattler Midstream LP and QEP Resources, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. Its segments include Transmission & Gulf of America, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. The Transmission & Gulf of America segment comprises the Transco, NWP, and MountainWest interstate natural gas pipelines, and their related natural gas storage facilities, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. Northeast G&P comprises midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, and the Eagle Ford Shale region of south Texas, among others. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing and trading operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company explores, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad) and, from time to time, selects other international areas. Its operations are located in the basins of the United States with a focus on crude oil and natural gas plays. It is focused on the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, and Leonard plays. The South Texas area includes the Eagle Ford play and the Dorado gas play. It holds approximately 535,000 total net acres in the Eagle Ford play and approximately 160,000 net acres in the Dorado gas play. In Trinidad, the Company, through its subsidiaries, including EOG Resources Trinidad Limited, holds interests in the exploration and production licenses covering the South East Coast Consortium (SECC) and Pelican Blocks, Banyan and Sercan Areas, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EOG RESOURCES INC

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (ADR) (PBR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is a Brazil-based company. The Company specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production (exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas); Refining, Transportation, and Marketing (refining, logistics, transport, trading of oil products, ethanol export, shale processing); Gas and Power (transportation and trading of natural and imported gas); Biofuels (production of biodiesel and ethanol); Distribution (fuel distribution); and Corporate (administrative and support functions).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (ADR)

EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinor ASA, formerly Statoil ASA is a Norway-based international energy company. The Companys purpose is to turn natural resources into energy. Equinor sells crude oil and delivers natural gas to the European market. It is also engaged in processing, refining, offshore wind and carbon capture and storage activities. Equinor ASA has five reporting segments: Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway), Exploration & Production International (E&P International), Exploration & Production USA (E&P USA), Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) and Renewables (REN). The Company has several subsidiaries such as Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Ltd, Equinor Wind Power AS, Equinor International Netherlands BV and Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOR ASA (ADR)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

