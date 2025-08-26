Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/26/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand. The segments products are sold and rented principally' for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all of its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures and sells spoolable pipe and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand. Its customers use these products primarily as production, gathering and takeaway pipelines to transport oil, gas or other liquids. In addition, it also provides field services and rental items to assist its customers with the installation of these products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CACTUS INC

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US) (CVE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company has oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Upstream segment includes Oil Sands, Conventional, and Offshore. Its Downstream segment consists of Canadian Manufacturing and the United States Manufacturing. The Company's upstream operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, thermal and conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) projects across Western Canada, crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The Company's downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the United States, and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US)

CIVITAS RESOURCES INC (CIVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas from its premier assets in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico and the DJ Basin in Colorado. Its development facilities are in Southeastern New Mexico and West Texas, and in counties across the Front Range of northern and central Colorado. Its DJ Basin assets are comprised of over 274,400 net acres located in Weld, Arapahoe, Adams, and Boulder counties, Colorado. Its operations in the DJ Basin target the Niobrara and Codell formations. Its Permian Basin assets are comprised of over 120,400 net acres located in Upton, Reagan, Glasscock, Martin, Midland, Reeves, and Loving counties, Texas and Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico. Its operations in the Permian Basin primarily target the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland Basin and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware Basin.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CIVITAS RESOURCES INC

OVINTIV INC (OVV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ovintiv Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of assets located in the United States and Canada. Its operations include the marketing of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include USA operations and Canadian Operations. USA Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. Canadian Operations include the exploration for, development of, and production and marketing of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. Its assets include Anadarko Basin, Montney, and Permian Basin. Anadarko is a liquids-rich play located in west-central Oklahoma in Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garvin, Grady, Kingfisher, McClain and Stephens counties. Montney is a condensate and natural gas play located in northwest Alberta and northeast British Columbia.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OVINTIV INC

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. Its segments include Transmission & Gulf of America, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. The Transmission & Gulf of America segment comprises the Transco, NWP, and MountainWest interstate natural gas pipelines, and their related natural gas storage facilities, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. Northeast G&P comprises midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, and the Eagle Ford Shale region of south Texas, among others. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing and trading operations.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.