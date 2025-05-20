Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/20/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US) (CVE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company has oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Upstream segment includes Oil Sands, Conventional, and Offshore. Its Downstream segment consists of Canadian Manufacturing, and United States Manufacturing. The Company's upstream operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, thermal and conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) projects across Western Canada, crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The Company's downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the United States, and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company explores, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad) and, from time to time, selects other international areas. Its operations are located in the basins of the United States with a focus on crude oil and natural gas plays. It is focused on the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, and Leonard plays. The South Texas area includes the Eagle Ford play and the Dorado gas play. It holds approximately 535,000 total net acres in the Eagle Ford play and approximately 160,000 net acres in the Dorado gas play. In Trinidad, the Company, through its subsidiaries, including EOG Resources Trinidad Limited, holds interests in the exploration and production licenses covering the South East Coast Consortium (SECC) and Pelican Blocks, Banyan and Sercan Areas, and others.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil, and gathering and disposing of produced water. The CompanyGs midstream assets are located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts. The CompanyGs subsidiaries include Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, Western Midstream Services, LLC, Western Midstream Services Holdings, LLC and Western Midstream Operating, LP.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SUNOCO LP (SUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. Its midstream operations include a network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. Its segments include Fuel Distribution, Pipeline Systems and Terminals. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies motor fuel to independently operated dealer stations, distributors, commission agents and other consumers. The Pipeline Systems segment includes the operations of its refined products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia pipelines, as well as other assets that are operated and managed on an integrated basis with its pipeline systems, including certain terminal and storage assets. Its Terminals segment is composed of its facilities that provide storage, handling and other services on a fee basis for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels and other liquids.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP (MPC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Petroleum Corporation is an integrated, downstream energy company. The CompanyGs segments include Refining & Marketing, Midstream and Renewable Diesel. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and West Coast regions of the United States. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers domestically and internationally, to buyers on the spot market, and to independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets. The Midstream segment gathers, transports, stores and distributes crude oil, refined products, including renewable diesel, and other hydrocarbon-based products, principally for the Refining & Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, and others. The Renewable Diesel segment processes renewable feedstocks into renewable diesel, markets renewable diesel and distributes renewable products through its Midstream segment and third parties.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

