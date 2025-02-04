Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/4/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

IMPERIAL OIL LTD (USA) (IMO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. It is engaged in all phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. In Canada, it is a producer of crude oil, a petroleum refiner, a marketer of petroleum products, and a producer of petrochemicals. Its segments include Upstream operations, which include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil and bitumen; Downstream operations, which consist of the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products and the distribution and marketing of those products; and Chemical operations, which consist of the manufacturing and marketing of various petrochemicals. Its operations include Cold Lake, Kearl, Nanticoke, Sarnia and Strathcona refinery. Its products and services include Asphalt, Chemical products, Esso and Mobil stations, Esso Commercial Cardlocks, Lubricants, Safety Data Sheets and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP (CQP) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). The Company provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies. The Company owns the natural gas liquefaction and export facility located at Sabine Pass, Louisiana (the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal) with six operational trains. In addition to natural gas liquefaction facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal (the Liquefaction Project), the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal also has operational regasification facilities and a pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with a number of large interstate and intrastate pipelines. The Company has a total production capacity of approximately 30 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG. The Company also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ONEOK INC (OKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oneok, Inc. is a midstream service provider of gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage, and marine export services. Its segments include Natural Gas Gathering and Processing; Natural Gas Liquids; Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute natural gas liquids (NGLs) and store Purity NGLs, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment transports and stores natural gas. The Refined Products and Crude segment transports, stores and distributes refined Products and crude oil, as well as conducts certain commodity-related activities including liquids blending and marketing activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the renewable fuels and petroleum refining and marketing businesses, as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in its subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP (CVR Partners). The Company operates through two segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Petroleum Segment refines and markets high-value transportation fuels primarily in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels. Petroleum Segment is composed of the assets and operations of two refineries located in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma and supporting logistics assets in the region. Nitrogen Fertilizer segment produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The Company's Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment is composed of the assets and operations of CVR Partners, including two nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facilities located in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

