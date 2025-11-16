Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/16/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KINDER MORGAN INC (KMI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company owns an interest in or operates approximately 79,000 miles of pipelines and 139 terminals. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment includes ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems and natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities. Its Products Pipelines segment includes ownership and operation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and condensate pipelines that primarily deliver, among other products, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, crude oil and condensate to various markets, plus the ownership and/or operation of associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. Its Terminals segment includes ownership and/or operation of liquid and bulk terminal facilities and Jones Act-qualified tankers. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of CO2 to oil fields.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KINDER MORGAN INC

KMI Guru Analysis

KMI Fundamental Analysis

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. Its segments include Transmission & Gulf of America, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. The Transmission & Gulf of America segment comprises the Transco, NWP, and MountainWest interstate natural gas pipelines, and their related natural gas storage facilities, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. Northeast G&P comprises midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, and the Eagle Ford Shale region of south Texas, among others. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing and trading operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC

WMB Guru Analysis

WMB Fundamental Analysis

VIPER ENERGY INC (VNOM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viper Energy, Inc. owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. The Company owns approximately 85,700 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VIPER ENERGY INC

VNOM Guru Analysis

VNOM Fundamental Analysis

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. The Company is the owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs) that transport liquefied petroleum gas globally. Its fleet of approximately 25 VLGCs includes twenty ECO VLGCs, four dual-fuel ECO VLGCs, and one modern VLGC. It provides in-house commercial services for all of its vessels, including its vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. It also provides in-house technical management services for all of its vessels, including its vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. It has operations in Stamford, Connecticut, United States; Copenhagen, Denmark, and Athens, Greece. Its subsidiaries include Dorian LPG Management Corp., Dorian LPG Finance LLC, Dorian LPG (USA) LLC, Dorian LPG (DK) ApS and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DORIAN LPG LTD

LPG Guru Analysis

LPG Fundamental Analysis

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP (CQP) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which has natural gas liquefaction facilities consisting of six liquefaction Trains that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporizers and three marine berths with a total production capacity of approximately 30 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana (the SPL Project). The Sabine Pass LNG terminal also has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporizers, and three marine berths. The Company also owns a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline through its subsidiary, Creole Trail Pipeline, L.P., that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several large interstate and intrastate pipelines (the Creole Trail Pipeline). It provides LNG to integrated energy companies, utilities and energy trading companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP

CQP Guru Analysis

CQP Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.