Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/7/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

IMPERIAL OIL LTD (USA) (IMO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Oil Limited is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Companys principal business involves exploration for, and production of, crude oil and natural gas; manufacture, trade, transport and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals and a variety of specialty products; and pursuit of lower-emission business opportunities including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, lower-emission fuels, and lithium. Its segments include Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment is organized and operates to explore for and produce crude oil and its equivalent, and natural gas. The Downstream segment is organized and operates to refine crude oil into petroleum products and to distribute and market these products. The Chemical segment is organized and operates to manufacture and market hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products. The Company's operations include Cold Lake, Kearl, Syncrude, Nanticoke, Sarnia and Strathcona refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US) (CVE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company has oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Upstream segment includes Oil Sands, Conventional, and Offshore. Its Downstream segment consists of Canadian Manufacturing and the United States Manufacturing. The Company's upstream operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, thermal and conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) projects across Western Canada, crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The Company's downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the United States, and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC (FANG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily directed at the horizontal development of the Wolfcamp and Spraberry formations in the Midland Basin and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations in the Delaware Basin within the Permian Basin. Its subsidiary, Viper Energy, Inc., is focused on owning and acquiring mineral interests and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin and derives royalty income and lease bonus income from such interests. The Company has approximately 859,203 net acres, which primarily consists of 742,522 net acres in the Midland Basin and 116,681 net acres in the Delaware Basin. Its subsidiaries include Diamondback E&P LLC, Rattler Midstream GP LLC, Rattler Midstream LP and QEP Resources, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. is a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company explores, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad) and, from time to time, selects other international areas. Its operations are located in the basins of the United States with a focus on crude oil and natural gas plays. It is focused on the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, and Leonard plays. The South Texas area includes the Eagle Ford play and the Dorado gas play. It holds approximately 535,000 total net acres in the Eagle Ford play and approximately 160,000 net acres in the Dorado gas play. In Trinidad, the Company, through its subsidiaries, including EOG Resources Trinidad Limited, holds interests in the exploration and production licenses covering the South East Coast Consortium (SECC) and Pelican Blocks, Banyan and Sercan Areas, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP (EPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its NGL Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas processing and related NGL marketing activities, NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation facilities, NGL and related product storage facilities and NGL marine terminals. Its Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment includes crude oil pipelines, crude oil storage and marine terminals and related crude oil marketing activities. Its Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas pipeline systems that provide for the gathering, treating and transportation of natural gas. Its Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment includes propylene production facilities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer (DIB) operations; octane enhancement, iBDH and HPIB production facilities; refined products pipelines, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

