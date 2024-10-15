Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/15/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CONSOL ENERGY INC (CEIX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. It owns and operates longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, located over 26 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, near the city of Washington and the borough of Waynesburg all in Pennsylvania, and consists of three deep longwall mining operations: the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine and the Harvey Mine, as well as a centralized preparation plant. Its segments include the PAMC and the CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine and a centralized preparation plant. The PAMC segment's principal activities include the mining, preparation and marketing of bituminous coal, sold primarily to industrial end-users, metallurgical end-users and power generators. The CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on owning and operating very large gas carriers (VLGCs) that transport liquefied petroleum gas globally. Its fleet consists of 25 VLGCs, including one dual-fuel 84,000 cubic meters (cbm) ECO-design VLGC (Dual-fuel ECO VLGC), 19 fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs), one 82,000 cbm modern VLGC, three time chartered-in dual fuel Panamax size VLGCs, and one time chartered-in ECO VLGCs. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. Fifteen of its ECO VLGCs, including one of its time-chartered-in ECO-VLGCs, are fitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems to reduce sulfur emissions. It also has entered into a shipbuilding contract for a newbuilding very large gas carrier / ammonia carrier (VLGC/AC) with a cargo carrying capacity of 93,000 cbm. Its subsidiaries include Dorian LPG Management Corp. and Dorian LPG Finance LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP (MPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Petroleum Corporation is an integrated, downstream energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Refining & Marketing and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks, including renewable feedstocks, at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and West Coast regions of the United States. The Company sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers domestically and internationally, to buyers on the spot market, to independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets and through long-term supply contracts with direct dealers who operate locations mainly under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment gathers, transports, stores and distributes crude oil, refined products, including renewable diesel, and other hydrocarbon-based products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ECOPETROL SA (ADR) (EC) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ecopetrol S.A. is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company's segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad. The Company's Transportation and Logistics segment includes the transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil and other refined products, including diesel and biofuels. The Company's main crude oil pipeline systems' operating capacity is approximately 1.34 million barrels per day (BPD). The Company's main refineries are the Barrancabermeja refinery, which it directly owns and operates, and a refinery in the Free Trade Zone in Cartagena that is operated by Reficar S.A., a subsidiary of the Company. The Company also owns and operates two other minor refineries: Orito and Apiay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC (AESI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a producer of locally sourced 100 mesh and 40/70 sand used as a proppant during the well completion process. The Company's sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin and operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including one facility near Kermit, Texas (the Kermit facility), a second facility under development at the Kermit location, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas (the Monahans facility). Its Kermit and Monahans facilities have a total combined annual production capacity in excess of 10.0 million tons. The Company is also engaged in operating a logistics platform that is designed to enhance the safety and sustainability of the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin. This includes the Dune Express, an overland conveyor infrastructure solution under construction, coupled with its fleet of fit-for-purpose trucks and trailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

