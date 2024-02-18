Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/18/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PHILLIPS 66 (PSX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phillips 66 is a diversified energy company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). Its Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined petroleum product transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) transportation, storage, fractionation, gathering, processing and marketing services, mainly in the United States. The Chemicals segment consists of its equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), which manufactures and markets petrochemicals and plastics on a worldwide basis. Its Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasoline, distillates and aviation fuels, as well as renewable fuels. Its Marketing & Specialties segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products and renewable fuels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENBRIDGE INC (USA) (ENB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enbridge Inc. is an energy transportation and distribution company. The Company operates through five business segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of pipelines and terminals in Canada and the United States that transport and export various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons. Gas Transmission and Midstream consists of its investments in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. Gas Distribution and Storage consists of its natural gas utility operations. Renewable Power Generation consists of investments in wind and solar assets, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets. Energy Services provides physical commodity marketing, logistics services, and energy marketing services. The Company owns Aitken Creek Gas Storage facility and Aitken Creek North Gas Storage facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHELL PLC (ADR) (SHEL) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shell plc (Shell) is an international energy and petrochemical company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas, and the manufacturing and marketing of chemicals. The Company's segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment includes liquefied natural gas, conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquid fuels and other products. The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products. The Renewables and Energy Solutions segment includes Shell's Integrated Power activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP (TPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Pacific Land Corporation is a landowner in the state of Texas with approximately 874,000 acres of land in West Texas, with its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. The Company's segments include Land and Resource Management and Water Services and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment encompasses the business of managing approximately 874,000 surface acres of land and its oil and gas royalty interests in West Texas. This segment consists primarily of oil and gas royalties, revenues from easements and commercial leases, and land and material sales. The Company's Water Services and Operations segment encompasses the business of providing full-service water offerings to operators in the Permian Basin through Texas Pacific Water Resources LLC (TPWR). These full-service water offerings include, water sourcing, produced water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, disposal solutions, water tracking, analytics and well testing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC (PARR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The Company's segments include Refining, Retail and Logistics and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment buys and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasoline and distillates at its Hawaii, Wyoming, and Washington refineries. This segment owns and operates three refineries with a total operating crude oil throughput capacity of about 155 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd). The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. Its fuel retail outlets in Hawaii sell gasoline and diesel throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates convenience stores at its Hawaii retail fuel outlets under its nomnom brand that sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries. The Logistics segment operates a multi-modal logistics network spanning the Pacific, the Northwest, and the Rocky Mountain regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

