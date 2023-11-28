Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/28/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION (VLO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valero Energy Corporation is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels, and petrochemical products. The Company sells its products primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Latin America. The Company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The Refining segment includes the operations of its petroleum refineries, the associated activities to market its refined petroleum products, and the logistics assets that support those operations. The Renewable Diesel segment includes the operations of Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) and the associated activities to market renewable diesel and renewable naphtha. The Ethanol segment includes the operations of its ethanol plants and the associated activities to market its ethanol and co-products. The Company owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION

VLO Guru Analysis

VLO Fundamental Analysis

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MPLX LP is a diversified master limited partnership (MLP) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. The Company's segments include Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. Its L&S segment primarily engages in the gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil, refined products, and other hydrocarbon-based products. It also operates refining logistics, fuels distribution and inland marine businesses, terminals, rail facilities and storage caverns. Its assets consist of crude oil and refined product pipelines and associated storage assets, tank farm assets including rail and truck racks, an export terminal, and a fuels distribution business. The Company's G&P segment primarily engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas as well as the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MPLX LP

MPLX Guru Analysis

MPLX Fundamental Analysis

TENARIS SA (ADR) (TS) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenaris S.A. is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products. It operates in geographical areas, such as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products and services include OCTG, Premium Connections, Rig Direct, Offshore Line Pipe, Onshore Line Pipe, Hydrocarbon Processing, Power Generation, Sucker Rods, Coiled Tubing, Industrial and Mechanical, and Automotive.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TENARIS SA (ADR)

TS Guru Analysis

TS Fundamental Analysis

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (ADR) (PBR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora S.A., and Corporate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (ADR)

PBR Guru Analysis

PBR Fundamental Analysis

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Resource Partners L.P. is engaged in owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal and other natural resources. The Company operates through two segments: Mineral Rights, and Soda Ash. The Mineral Rights segment consists of approximately 13 million acres of mineral interests and other subsurface rights across the United States. Its ownership provides critical inputs for the manufacturing of steel, electricity, and basic building materials, as well as opportunities for carbon sequestration and renewable energy. The Soda Ash segment consists of the Company's 49% non-controlling equity interest in Sisecam Wyoming LLC (Sisecam Wyoming), a trona ore mining and soda ash production business located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Sisecam Wyoming mines trona and processes it into soda ash that is sold both domestically and internationally into the glass and chemicals industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP

NRP Guru Analysis

NRP Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.