Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 7/16/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD (NVGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a United Kingdom-based owner and operator of liquefied gas carriers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia. It also owns a 50% share in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, United States. The Company's fleet consists of 56 semi-or fully refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders with its vessels. Its services include Maritime Logistics, Ship Shore Infrastructure and Consultancy, New Trends. It unlocks the possibilities of participating in global trade flows of liquefied gases, including propane, butane, ethane and petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene and butadiene, and ammonia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

