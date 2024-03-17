Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 3/17/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC (KNTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinetik Holdings Inc. is an integrated midstream energy company in the Permian Basin. The Company provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services. The Company operates through two segments: Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. The Midstream Logistics segment provides three service offerings, including gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services and water gathering and disposal. The Pipeline Transportation segment consists of four equity method interest (EMI) pipelines in the Permian Basin with various access points to the Texas Gulf Coast, Kinetik NGL Pipeline and its Delaware Link Pipeline. The EMI pipelines transport crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) within the Permian Basin and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The Company has approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) cryogenic natural gas processing capacity strategically located near the Waha Hub in West Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on owning and operating very large gas carriers (VLGCs) in the LPG shipping industry. The Company's fleet consists of 25 VLGCs, including one dual-fuel 84,000 cubic meters (cbm) ECO-design VLGC (Dual-fuel ECO VLGC), 19 fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs), one 82,000 cbm modern VLGC, two time chartered-in dual fuel Panamax size VLGCs, and two time chartered-in ECO VLGCs. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. Thirteen of its ECO VLGCs, including one of its time-chartered-in ECO-VLGCs, are fitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems to reduce sulfur emissions. Its subsidiaries include Dorian LPG Management Corp., Dorian LPG Finance LLC, Dorian LPG (UK) Ltd, Occident River Trading Limited, Dorian LPG Chartering LLC, CJNP LPG Transport LLC, Commander LPG Transport LLC and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

