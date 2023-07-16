Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/16/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (MMP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company owns refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. The Company's segments include refined products and crude oil. Refined products segment comprised of its approximately 9,800 miles refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals. Crude oil segment comprised of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines, a condensate splitter and 39 million barrels of aggregate storage capacity, of which approximately 29 million barrels are used for contract storage. Approximately 1,000 miles of these pipelines, the condensate splitter and 31 million barrels of this storage capacity, including 25 million barrels used for contract storage are wholly owned by the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

MMP Guru Analysis

MMP Fundamental Analysis

HALLIBURTON COMPANY (HAL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Halliburton Company is a provider of products and services to the energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, artificial lift, and completion products and services. The segment consists of the product service lines, such as production enhancement, cementing, completion tools, production solutions, pipeline & process services, and artificial lift. Its Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, fluids and specialty chemicals, evaluation and precise wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure, drill, and optimize their well construction activities. It consists of product service lines including Sperry drilling, wireline and perforating, Halliburton project management, testing and subsea, drill bits, and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HALLIBURTON COMPANY

HAL Guru Analysis

HAL Fundamental Analysis

ARCHROCK INC (AROC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archrock, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression. The Company is a provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States, in terms of total compression fleet horsepower and a supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. It segments include Contract Operations, which is comprised of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that it uses to provide operations services to its customers, and Aftermarket Services segment, which provides a full range of services to support the compression needs of its customers, which owns compression equipment, including operations, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services and sales of parts and components. The natural gas that it helps transport satisfies demand from electricity generation, heating and cooking and the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCHROCK INC

AROC Guru Analysis

AROC Fundamental Analysis

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. Its segments include Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of its interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment comprises of its midstream gathering, processing and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. West segment comprises of its gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region, and the Mid-Continent region. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes its natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC

WMB Guru Analysis

WMB Fundamental Analysis

CHAMPIONX CORP (CHX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChampionX Corporation is engaged in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. Production Chemical Technologies segment offers products and services that cover a range of onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions in production and midstream operations. Production & Automation Technologies segment offers products, technologies, and services that facilitate the extraction of oil and gas through artificial lift and digital automation applications. Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools. Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment offers chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies for well drilling, cementing, fracturing, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHAMPIONX CORP

CHX Guru Analysis

CHX Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.