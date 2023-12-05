Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/5/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

DHT HOLDINGS INC (DHT) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. The Company's fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the very large crude carriers (VLCC) segment. The Company operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. Its primary business is operating a fleet of crude oil tankers, with a secondary activity of providing technical management services. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of a fleet of crude oil carriers. The Company has about 23 vessels in operation, six vessels are on time charters and 17 vessels operating in the spot market. The fleet operates globally on international routes. The Company's fleets are comprised of DHT Appaloosa, DHT Mustang, DHT Bronco, DHT Colt, DHT Stallion, DHT Tiger, DHT Harrier, DHT Puma, DHT Panther, DHT Osprey, DHT Lion, DHT Leopard, DHT Jaguar, DHT Taiga, DHT Sundarbans, and DHT Scandinavia, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ARCHROCK INC (AROC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archrock, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression. The Company is a provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States, in terms of total compression fleet horsepower and a supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. It segments include Contract Operations, which is comprised of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that it uses to provide operations services to its customers, and Aftermarket Services segment, which provides a full range of services to support the compression needs of its customers, which owns compression equipment, including operations, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services and sales of parts and components. The natural gas that it helps transport satisfies demand from electricity generation, heating and cooking and the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

VIPER ENERGY INC (VNOM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viper Energy, Inc., formerly Viper Energy Partners LP, owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin consists of approximately 75,000 square miles centered around Midland, Texas. The Company's assets consist of mineral and royalty interests underlying 775,180 gross acres and 26,315 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin. The estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of its assets are approximately 148,900 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (MBOE). Of these reserves, approximately 72% are classified as proved developed producing reserves. The Company's proved undeveloped reserves include approximately 525 gross horizontal well locations. Its proved reserves include approximately 53% oil, 23% natural gas liquids and 24% natural gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ECOPETROL SA (ADR) (EC) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ecopetrol S.A. is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company's segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad. The Company's Transportation and Logistics segment includes the transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil and other refined products, including diesel and biofuels. The Company's main crude oil pipeline systems' operating capacity is approximately 1.34 million barrels per day (BPD). The Company's main refineries are the Barrancabermeja refinery, which it directly owns and operates, and a refinery in the Free Trade Zone in Cartagena that is operated by Reficar S.A., a subsidiary of the Company. The Company also owns and operates two other minor refineries: Orito and Apiay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the renewable fuels and petroleum refining and marketing businesses, as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP. The Company operates through two segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Petroleum Segment refines and markets transportation fuels. Petroleum Segment is composed of the assets and operations of two refineries located in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma and supporting logistics assets in the region. Cofeyville Refinery is a full coking, medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas, approximately 100 miles from Cushing, Oklahoma. Its Wynnewood Refinery is a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, approximately 65 miles south of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Nitrogen Fertilizer segment produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

