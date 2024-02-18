Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 2/18/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP (CRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operating properties within California. The Company has the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States, which is focused on land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects. The CCS project at the Elk Hills Field is referred to as Carbon TerraVault I. These projects inject CO2 from industrial sources into depleted underground oil and gas reservoirs and permanently store CO2 deep underground. The Company has operations in oil and gas basins, including San Joaquin Basin, Los Angeles Basin, and Sacramento Basin. San Joaquin Basin operates and develops approximately 42 fields and holds approximately 1.24 million net mineral acres in the San Joaquin Basin. Los Angeles Basin holds approximately 29,000 net mineral acres. Sacramento Basin operates approximately 50 fields.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

GULFPORT ENERGY CORP (GPOR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the United States, with a primary focus in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins. Its principal properties are located in Eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and in central Oklahoma targeting the South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) Woodford and SCOOP Springer formations. The Utica is a hydrocarbon-bearing rock formation located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. It has approximately 188,000 net reservoir acres located primarily in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson and Monroe Counties in Eastern Ohio. The SCOOP play mainly targets the Devonian to Mississippian aged Woodford Shale. It has approximately 73,000 net reservoir acres located primarily in Garvin, Grady and Stephens Counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VITESSE ENERGY INC (VTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vitesse Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States that are generally operated by oil companies and are primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company owns a working interest in approximately 5,338 gross productive wells and royalty interests in an additional 1,005 productive wells. The Company also owns working interests in a further 237 gross wells and an additional 413 gross wells that have been permitted for development by its operating partners. Its properties in Williston Basin stretch from western North Dakota into eastern Montana. Its properties in Denver-Julesburg Basin are located in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. Its properties in the Powder River Basin assets primarily target the Parkman, Sussex, Turner and Niobrara formations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NEWPARK RESOURCES INC (NR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to customers across multiple industries. Its segments include Industrial Solutions, Fluids Systems and Industrial Blending. Its Industrial Solutions segment provides temporary worksite access solutions, including the rental of its recyclable composite matting systems, along with related site construction and services to customers in various markets including power transmission, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction and other industries, primarily in the United States and Europe. Its Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers for oil, natural gas, and geothermal projects primarily in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

COTERRA ENERGY INC (CTRA) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coterra Energy Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are primarily concentrated in three operating areas: the Permian Basin in west Texas and southern New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma. The Permian Basin properties hold approximately 307,000 net acres in the play. The Marcellus Shale properties hold approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window in the Marcellus Shale. The Anadarko Basin properties hold approximately 182,000 net acres in the play. It also operates a number of natural gas gathering and saltwater gathering and disposal systems. It sells oil, natural gas and NGLs to a range of customers, including industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, pipeline companies and power generation facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

