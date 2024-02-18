Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/18/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

APA CORP (US) (APA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APA Corporation is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its upstream business has exploration and production operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the North Sea (North Sea). It has exploration, and appraisal operations in Suriname, as well as interests in other international locations. The Company's midstream business (Altus Midstream) is operated by Altus Midstream Company through its subsidiary Altus Midstream LP (collectively, Altus). Altus owns, develops, and operates a midstream energy asset network in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It holds approximately 789,000 gross acres (451,000 net acres) in the Southern Midland Basin. The Company holds approximately 229,000 gross acres (131,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin. It also holds approximately 2.5 million gross acres (1.1 million net acres) in legacy properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States of America, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the Sultanate of Oman and other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil, NGLs and natural gas exploration and production related. Its operations are focused on the productive basins in the United States with a focus on crude oil and, to a lesser extent, liquids-rich natural gas plays. The Company has operations in offshore Trinidad and Oman, as well as it is executing an abandonment and reclamation program in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

