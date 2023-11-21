Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/21/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

VISTA ENERGY SAB DE CV - ADR (VIST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vista Energy SAB de CV, formerly Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields in Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VISTA ENERGY SAB DE CV - ADR

LIBERTY ENERGY INC (LBRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Energy Inc. is an integrated energy services and technology company. The Company is focused on providing hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America. It offers customers hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services, including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods (including its sand mine operations), and technologies. It primarily provides its services in Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin), the Williston Basin, the San Juan Basin, the Powder River Basin, the Haynesville Shale, the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian Kingfisher (collectively, SCOOP/STACK), the Marcellus Shale, the Utica Shale, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its hydraulic fracturing fleet consists of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY ENERGY INC

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP (MPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a downstream energy company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum product refining, marketing, retail and midstream business in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining & Marketing and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks, including renewable feedstocks, at the Company's refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and West Coast regions of the United States. The Company sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers domestically and internationally, under Marathon brands. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges, gathers, processes and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC (AESI) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a producer of locally sourced 100 mesh and 40/70 sand used as a proppant during the well completion process. The Company's sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin and operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including one facility near Kermit, Texas (the Kermit facility), a second facility under development at the Kermit location, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas (the Monahans facility). Its Kermit and Monahans facilities have a total combined annual production capacity in excess of 10.0 million tons. The Company is also engaged in operating a logistics platform that is designed to enhance the safety and sustainability of the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin. This includes the Dune Express, an overland conveyor infrastructure solution under construction, coupled with its fleet of fit-for-purpose trucks and trailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC

DEVON ENERGY CORP (DVN) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company's oil and gas properties include the Delaware Basin, Anadarko Basin, Williston Basin, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The Delaware Basin operates approximately 16 rigs that offer exploration and development opportunities from geologic reservoirs, including the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, Avalon, and Delaware formations. The Company's Anadarko Basin is located primarily in Oklahoma's Canadian, Kingfisher and Blaine counties. It operates approximately four rig programs associated with this joint venture. The Williston Basin is located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, and its operations are focused on the oil-prone Bakken and Three Forks formations. The Eagle Ford operations are located in Texas DeWitt and Karnes counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DEVON ENERGY CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.