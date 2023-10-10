Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/10/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DEVON ENERGY CORP (DVN) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company's oil and gas properties include the Delaware Basin, Anadarko Basin, Williston Basin, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The Delaware Basin operates approximately 16 rigs that offer exploration and development opportunities from geologic reservoirs, including the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, Avalon, and Delaware formations. The Company's Anadarko Basin is located primarily in Oklahoma's Canadian, Kingfisher and Blaine counties. It operates approximately four rig programs associated with this joint venture. The Williston Basin is located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, and its operations are focused on the oil-prone Bakken and Three Forks formations. The Eagle Ford operations are located in Texas DeWitt and Karnes counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DEVON ENERGY CORP

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP (MPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a downstream energy company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum product refining, marketing, retail and midstream business in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining & Marketing and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks, including renewable feedstocks, at the Company's refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and West Coast regions of the United States. The Company sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers domestically and internationally, under Marathon brands. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges, gathers, processes and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States of America, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the Sultanate of Oman and other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil, NGLs and natural gas exploration and production related. Its operations are focused on the productive basins in the United States with a focus on crude oil and, to a lesser extent, liquids-rich natural gas plays. The Company has operations in offshore Trinidad and Oman, as well as it is executing an abandonment and reclamation program in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EOG RESOURCES INC

RANGE RESOURCES CORP (RRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations focused on projects in the Appalachian Basin. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its principal area of operations is the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its natural gas and oil operations are concentrated in the Appalachian region of the United States, in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its properties consist of interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases. It owns over 1,428 net producing wells in Pennsylvania. Its reserves are primarily in the Marcellus Shale formation but also include the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. It has approximately 894,000 gross acres under lease. Its subsidiaries include Range Resources-Appalachia, LLC, Range Resources-Pine Mountain, LLC, Range Production Company, LLC, Range Resources-Midcontinent, LLC and Range Resources-Louisiana, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RANGE RESOURCES CORP

HIGHPEAK ENERGY INC (HPK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HighPeak Energy, Inc. is an independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas reserves. The Company's assets are primarily located in Howard and Borden Counties, Texas, which lie within the northeastern part of the crude oil-rich Midland Basin. Its acreage is composed of two core areas, Flat Top to the north and Signal Peak to the south. The Company, through Priority Power Management, LLC develops an electric high-voltage (EHV) substation, medium voltage distribution systems and a 13-megawatt direct current solar photovoltaic facility located on approximately 80 acres of land owned by the Company north of Big Spring, Texas in Howard County to provide for the Company's electrical power needs in its Flat Top operating area including powering drilling rigs and day-to-day operations. It has over 100,000 net acres located primarily in Howard County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HIGHPEAK ENERGY INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

