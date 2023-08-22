Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/22/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc. is a coal producer and a producer of metallurgical coal. The Company sells substantially all of its coal to steel mills, power plants and industrial facilities. The Company has two segments: metallurgical (MET) and thermal. MET segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The segment's operations include Leer, Leer South, Beckley, Mountain Laurel. The Leer Complex is a longwall operation, which includes approximately 42.4 million tons of coal reserves. The Leer South mining complex is a longwall operation in the Lower Kittanning seam. The Beckley mining complex is located on approximately 16,600 acres in Raleigh County, West Virginia. Mountain Laurel is an underground mining complex located on approximately 38,200 acres in Logan County and Boone County, West Virginia. Thermal segment contains the Company's thermal operations in Wyoming and Colorado. The segment's operations include Black Thunder, Coal Creek and West Elk.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Water Solutions, Inc. is a provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. The Company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluid hauling, water monitoring, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of its fixed infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water distribution pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, as well as solids disposal facilities, primarily serving E&P companies. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products and expertise related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Partners LP owns, controls, or has access to terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Company is an independent owner, supplier and operator of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It is a distributor of gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England states and New York. It engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blend stocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. It has over 1,700 retail locations in the Northeast. It also has its retail footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

US SILICA HOLDINGS INC (SLCA) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and a producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a range of industrial applications. In addition, through its subsidiary EP Minerals, LLC (EPM), the Company is engaged in the production of industrial minerals, including diatomaceous earth, clay (calcium bentonite and calcium montmorillonite) and perlite. Its segments include Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, the Company serves the oil and gas recovery market primarily by providing and delivering fracturing sand (frac sand), which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of oil and natural gas from the wells. The Industrial & Specialty Products segment consists of over 600 product types and materials used in a range of markets, including building and construction products, fillers and extenders, filtration, glassmaking, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

