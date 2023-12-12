Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc. is a coal producer and a producer of metallurgical coal. The Company sells substantially all of its coal to steel mills, power plants and industrial facilities. The Company has two segments: metallurgical (MET) and thermal. MET segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The segment's operations include Leer, Leer South, Beckley, Mountain Laurel. The Leer Complex is a longwall operation, which includes approximately 42.4 million tons of coal reserves. The Leer South mining complex is a longwall operation in the Lower Kittanning seam. The Beckley mining complex is located on approximately 16,600 acres in Raleigh County, West Virginia. Mountain Laurel is an underground mining complex located on approximately 38,200 acres in Logan County and Boone County, West Virginia. Thermal segment contains the Company's thermal operations in Wyoming and Colorado. The segment's operations include Black Thunder, Coal Creek and West Elk.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

PEABODY ENERGY CORP (BTU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peabody Energy Corporation is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company owns interest in 17 active coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia, including interests in Middlemount Coal Pty Ltd. (Middlemount). In addition, the Company markets and brokers coal from other coal producers, trades coal and freight-related contracts, and partnered in a joint venture with the intent of developing various sites. The Company's segments include Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Other U.S. Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. Seaborne Thermal Mining segment's operations consist of mines in New South Wales, Australia. The mines in that segment utilize both surface and underground extraction processes to mine low-sulfur, high Btu thermal coal. Seaborne Metallurgical Mining segment's operations consist of mines in Queensland, Australia, one in New South Wales, Australia and one in Alabama, United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

EXCELERATE ENERGY INC (EE) is a small-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Excelerate Energy, Inc. is an energy company that delivers regasified natural gas. The Company is focused on providing flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions to markets in diverse environments across the globe. The Company operates a fleet of ten purpose-built floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), have completed more than 2,400 ship-to-ship transfers of LNG with over 40 LNG operators and delivered more than 5,900 billion cubic feet of natural gas through 15 LNG regasification terminals. It offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Its business spans the globe, with regional offices in eight countries and operations in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also procure LNG from producers and sell regasified natural gas through its flexible LNG terminals. also lease an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner and manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. The Company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres. It also owns nonparticipating royalty interests (NPRIs) in 1.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in 1.6 million gross acres. The Company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 41 states in the continental United States, including all of the onshore producing basins. Many of these interests are in active resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier shales in East Texas/Western Louisiana, the Wolfcamp/Spraberry/Bone Springs in the Permian Basin, the Bakken/Three Forks in the Williston Basin, and the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

US SILICA HOLDINGS INC (SLCA) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and a producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a range of industrial applications. In addition, through its subsidiary EP Minerals, LLC (EPM), the Company is engaged in the production of industrial minerals, including diatomaceous earth, clay (calcium bentonite and calcium montmorillonite) and perlite. Its segments include Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, the Company serves the oil and gas recovery market primarily by providing and delivering fracturing sand (frac sand), which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of oil and natural gas from the wells. The Industrial & Specialty Products segment consists of over 600 product types and materials used in a range of markets, including building and construction products, fillers and extenders, filtration, glassmaking, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

