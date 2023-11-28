Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/28/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TEEKAY CORP (TK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The Company provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers), which is the owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate approximately 65 conventional tankers and other marine assets. It has two primary lines of business: conventional tankers and operational and maintenance marine services. The primary business of Teekay Tankers is to own and operate crude oil and refined product tankers. Its services include commercial management, fuel services and lightering & ship-to-ship services. It also provides a set of marine services for the energy companies and the Australian government. Its customers include energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NOV INC (NOV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Water Solutions, Inc. is a provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. The Company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluid hauling, water monitoring, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of its fixed infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water distribution pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, as well as solids disposal facilities, primarily serving E&P companies. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products and expertise related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP (PUMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProPetro Holding Corp. is an integrated oilfield services company. The Company is focused on providing hydraulic fracturing, wireline and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of North American oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin. Its Completion Services segment includes hydraulic fracturing, cementing and wireline operations. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing, wireline and cementing units, and other auxiliary equipment to perform completion services for E&P companies. It provides cementing services for completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells. It provides wireline and ancillary services, such as pumpdown on new oil well completions in the Permian Basin. The Company's coiled tubing services involve injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform completion well intervention operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

