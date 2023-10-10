Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/10/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TEEKAY CORP (TK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd., the owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate approximately 60 conventional tankers and other marine assets. It has three primary lines of business: conventional tankers, operational and maintenance marine services, and offshore production (FPSO units). Its subsidiaries include Teekay Tankers, and Teekay and its remaining subsidiaries (Teekay Parent). Teekay Tankers includes all of the Company's conventional crude oil tankers and product carriers. Teekay Tankers' conventional crude oil tankers and product tankers primarily operate in the spot tanker market. Teekay Parent owns two FPSO units, in addition to its interests in its subsidiaries. The Company has offices in approximately eight countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. The Company's segments include Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Refining segment is involved in the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa Refinery. The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets. It owns and operates about seven complex refineries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

EXCELERATE ENERGY INC (EE) is a small-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Excelerate Energy, Inc. is an energy company that delivers regasified natural gas. The Company is focused on providing flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions to markets in diverse environments across the globe. The Company operates a fleet of ten purpose-built floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), have completed more than 2,400 ship-to-ship transfers of LNG with over 40 LNG operators and delivered more than 5,900 billion cubic feet of natural gas through 15 LNG regasification terminals. It offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Its business spans the globe, with regional offices in eight countries and operations in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also procure LNG from producers and sell regasified natural gas through its flexible LNG terminals. also lease an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

