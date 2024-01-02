Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/2/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP (MGY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its assets consist of a total leasehold position of 688,033 gross (482,015 net) acres, including 43,022 gross (23,259 net) acres in the Karnes area and 645,011 gross (458,756 net) acres in the Giddings area. The Karnes County Assets are located in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa Counties, Texas, in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale. The acreage comprising the Karnes County Assets also includes the Austin Chalk formation overlying the Eagle Ford Shale. The Giddings Assets are located in Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Lee, Grimes, Montgomery, and Washington Counties, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP

MGY Guru Analysis

MGY Fundamental Analysis

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. The Company's segments include Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Refining segment is involved in the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa Refinery. The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets. It owns and operates about seven complex refineries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HF SINCLAIR CORP

DINO Guru Analysis

DINO Fundamental Analysis

EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinor ASA, formerly Volue AS is a Norway-based international energy company. The Company's purpose is to turn natural resources into energy. Equinor sells crude oil and delivers natural gas to the European market. It is also engaged in processing, refining, offshore wind and carbon capture and storage activities. Equinor ASA has five reporting segments: Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway), Exploration & Production International (E&P International), Exploration & Production USA (E&P USA), Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) and Renewables (REN). The Company has several subsidiaries such as Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Ltd, Equinor Wind Power AS, Equinor International Netherlands BV and Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOR ASA (ADR)

EQNR Guru Analysis

EQNR Fundamental Analysis

SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Water Solutions, Inc. is a provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. The Company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluid hauling, water monitoring, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of its fixed infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water distribution pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, as well as solids disposal facilities, primarily serving E&P companies. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products and expertise related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS INC

WTTR Guru Analysis

WTTR Fundamental Analysis

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP (PUMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProPetro Holding Corp. is an integrated oilfield services company. The Company is focused on providing hydraulic fracturing, wireline and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of North American oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin. Its Completion Services segment includes hydraulic fracturing, cementing and wireline operations. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing, wireline and cementing units, and other auxiliary equipment to perform completion services for E&P companies. It provides cementing services for completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells. It provides wireline and ancillary services, such as pumpdown on new oil well completions in the Permian Basin. The Company's coiled tubing services involve injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform completion well intervention operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PROPETRO HOLDING CORP

PUMP Guru Analysis

PUMP Fundamental Analysis

