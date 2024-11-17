Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/17/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SOLARIS ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE INC (SEI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc., formerly Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., provides mobile and scalable equipment-based solutions for use in distributed power generation as well as the management of raw materials used in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. It delivers comprehensive, automated systems to optimize wellsite safety, efficiency and execution. It operates in all major United States (U.S.) shale plays, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, the STACK/SCOOP and Bakken formations. It offers various solutions, including tub direct automated sand delivery, proppant management system, AutoBlend integrated electric blender, top fill sand loading system, wet sand solutions, SOLARIS software suite, fluid management system, automated control systems, AUTOHOPPER automated sand delivery, last mile management and field services. It serves multiple U.S. end markets, including energy, data centers, and other commercial and industrial sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

