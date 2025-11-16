Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/16/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN INC (REPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company is focused on horizontal drilling of conventional oil-saturated and liquids-rich formations in the Permian Basin that produce long-term cash flows. The Permian Basin is an oil and natural gas producing area located in West Texas and the adjoining area of Southeastern New Mexico covering an area approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long, and encompasses several sub-basins, including the Delaware Basin, Midland Basin, Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on large contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas, which represents its Champions field and in Eddy County, New Mexico, which represents its Red Lake field. It holds approximately 105,270 net acres. Its land-based oil and natural gas facilities are typical of those found in the Permian Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

