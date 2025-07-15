Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/15/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. The Company's segments include Crude Oil and Products Logistics, and Natural Gas and NGL Services. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment is primarily engaged in the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined products, other hydrocarbon-based products, and renewables. These assets consist of a network of approximately 14,766 miles of wholly and jointly-owned pipelines and associated storage assets, refining logistics assets at 13 refineries, 88 terminals including rail and truck racks, one export terminal, storage caverns, tank farm assets, an inland marine business and a fuels distribution business. The Natural Gas and NGL Services segment provides wellhead to market services including gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SITIO ROYALTIES CORP (STR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sitio Royalties Corp. acquires, owns, and manages mineral and royalty interests across premium basins in the United States. The Company leases its mineral interests to oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company's leases permit E&P companies to explore for and produce oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from its properties and entitle the Company to receive a percentage of the proceeds from the sales of these commodities. The Companys assets are focused primarily on the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Eagle Ford in South Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The DJ Basin is located in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. The Permian Basin includes three geologic provinces: the Delaware Basin to the west, the Midland Basin to the east and the Central Basin Platform in between. The Company owns mineral and royalty interests representing over 274,600 net royalty acres (NRAs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC (FANG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamondback Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company's activities are primarily directed at the horizontal development of the Wolfcamp and Spraberry formations in the Midland Basin and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations in the Delaware Basin, both of which are part of the larger Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. Additionally, its subsidiary, Viper Energy, Inc., owns oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Its total acreage position in the Permian Basin consists of approximately 7,77,181 net acres in the Midland Basin and approximately 123,218 net acres in the Delaware Basin. The Company's subsidiaries include Rattler Midstream GP LLC, Rattler Midstream LP, and QEP Resources, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. Its segments include Transmission & Gulf of America, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. The Transmission & Gulf of America segment comprises the Transco, NWP, and MountainWest interstate natural gas pipelines, and their related natural gas storage facilities, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. Northeast G&P comprises midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, and the Eagle Ford Shale region of south Texas, among others. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing and trading operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

NPK INTERNATIONAL INC (NPKI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NPK International Inc. is a temporary worksite access solutions company. The Company manufactures, sells, and rents recyclable composite matting products, along with a full suite of services, including planning, logistics, and site restoration. As a geographically diversified company, the Company delivers quality and reliability across critical infrastructure markets, including electrical transmission and distribution, oil and gas exploration, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. Its products include DURA-BASE Composite Mat System, DURA-BASE 800-Series, and EPZ Grounding System. Its solutions include access roads and work pads; supply and logistics; project planning and site evaluation; site preparation; environmental services, and site restoration. The DURA-BASE Advanced Composite Mat System provides site access and ground protection with its durable, sustainable design for even the toughest environments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

