Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 11/19/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

COSAN SA - ADR (CSAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cosan SA, formerly know as Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the oil marketing sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Raizen Energia, which produces and distributes sugarcane derivatives, such as raw sugar and hydrated ethanol, and cogenerates energy from sugarcane bagasse; Raizen Combustiveis, which distributes fuel, mainly through a network of gasoline stations under the Shell brand name; Comgas, which focuses on the natural gas distribution in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Radar, which is responsible for purchase, sale, management and leasing of agricultural land; Lubricants, which manufactures and sells lubricants under the Mobil brand name in Latin American market, as well as the Comma brand name in the European and Asian market, and Other, which includes investments in other businesses. The Company is a subsidiary of Cosan Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COSAN SA - ADR

CSAN Guru Analysis

CSAN Fundamental Analysis

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. Its segments include Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of its interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment comprises of its midstream gathering, processing and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. West segment comprises of its gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region, and the Mid-Continent region. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes its natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC

WMB Guru Analysis

WMB Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.