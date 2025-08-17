Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 8/17/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LIBERTY ENERGY INC (LBRT) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Energy Inc. is an energy services company. The Company is a provider of completion services and technologies to onshore oil, natural gas, and enhanced geothermal energy producers in North America. It also owns and operates Liberty Power Innovations LLC, providing advanced distributed power and energy storage solutions for the commercial and industrial, data center, energy, and mining industries. It provides hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. It offers customers hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including its sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions. The Companys areas of operations are in all the active shale basins in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC (PTEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is a provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services. Its Drilling Services segment provides a comprehensive suite of directional drilling services in major producing onshore oil and natural gas basins in the United States, and it provides services that improve the statistical accuracy of wellbore placement for directional and horizontal wells. Its Completion Services segment consists of a well completion business consists of services for hydraulic fracturing, wireline and pumping, completion support, and cementing. Its Drilling Products segment engages in the manufacturing and distribution of drill bits throughout North America. The Company's drilling equipment is used in oil and natural gas exploration and production and in mining operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MURPHY OIL CORP (MUR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Murphy Oil Corporation is a global oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. The Company produces crude oil and condensate (collectively, crude oil), natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in the United States and Canada and explores for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs in targeted areas worldwide. In the United States, it produces crude oil, natural gas and NGLs primarily from fields in the Gulf of America and in the Eagle Ford Shale area of South Texas. In Canada, the Company holds working interests in Tupper Montney (100% working interest), Kaybob Duvernay and two non-operated offshore assets - the Hibernia and Terra Nova fields, located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in the Jeanne dArc Basin. In Vietnam, the Company holds an interest in approximately 7.3 million gross acres, consisting of 65% working interest in Blocks 144 & 145, and a 40% interest in Block 15-1/05 and Block 15-2/17.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Water Solutions, Inc. is a provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. The Companys segments include Water Infrastructure, Water Services and Chemical Technologies. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of the Companys fixed infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water distribution pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions, and its produced water pipeline gathering systems. The Water Services segment consists of the Companys services businesses, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water monitoring, water containment and water network automation. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products and expertise related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. It develops, manufactures, manages logistics and provides a full suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, and cementing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. Its segments include Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties, and Midstream. The Refining segment includes the operations of its El Dorado, Tulsa, Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper Refineries and Asphalt. The Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. The Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. The Lubricants & Specialties segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa West refinery. The Midstream segment includes petroleum product and crude pipelines, terminal, tankage and loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that primarily support its refining operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.