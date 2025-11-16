Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 11/16/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LIBERTY ENERGY INC (LBRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Energy Inc. is an energy services company. The Company is a provider of completion services and technologies to onshore oil, natural gas, and enhanced geothermal energy producers in North America. It also owns and operates Liberty Power Innovations LLC, providing advanced distributed power and energy storage solutions for the commercial and industrial, data center, energy, and mining industries. It provides hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. It offers customers hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including its sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions. The Companys areas of operations are in all the active shale basins in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY ENERGY INC

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent energy company that produces and markets light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. Its segments include Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties, and Midstream. The Refining segment includes the operations of its El Dorado, Tulsa, Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper Refineries and Asphalt. The Renewables segment includes the operations of the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair RDUs and the Artesia PTU. The Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales. The Lubricants & Specialties segment includes the operations of its Petro-Canada Lubricants, Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn businesses in addition to specialty lubricant products produced at its Tulsa West refinery. The Midstream segment includes petroleum product and crude pipelines, terminal, tankage and loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that primarily support its refining operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HF SINCLAIR CORP

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP (CRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: California Resources Corporation is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. The Companys segments include Oil and Natural Gas and Carbon Management. Its Carbon Management business, Carbon TerraVault, focuses on building, installing, operating, and maintaining carbon dioxide (CO2) equipment, transportation assets and storage facilities. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, develops and produces crude oil, oil condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. It has operations in oil and gas basins, including San Joaquin Basin, Los Angeles Basin, Sacramento Basin, and other. It has interests in oil and gas fields throughout the San Joaquin basin, including in Elk Hills, Buena Vista, Coles Levee, North Belridge and South Belridge, Kern Front, Lost Hills, Cymric, McKittrick, Midway Sunset and Coalinga. The Los Angeles Basin is a northwest-trending plain about 50 miles long and 20 miles wide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC (PTEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is a provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services. Its Drilling Services segment provides a comprehensive suite of directional drilling services in major producing onshore oil and natural gas basins in the United States, and it provides services that improve the statistical accuracy of wellbore placement for directional and horizontal wells. Its Completion Services segment consists of a well completion business consists of services for hydraulic fracturing, wireline and pumping, completion support, and cementing. Its Drilling Products segment engages in the manufacturing and distribution of drill bits throughout North America. The Company's drilling equipment is used in oil and natural gas exploration and production and in mining operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC

PERMIAN RESOURCES CORP (PR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Permian Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, optimization and development of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Delaware Basin. Its position consists of approximately 450,000 net leasehold acres and over 88,000 net royalty acres across the Permian Basin. The majority of its assets are concentrated within the Delaware Basin in Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico and Reeves and Ward Counties, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERMIAN RESOURCES CORP

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

