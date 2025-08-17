Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/17/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SCORPIO TANKERS INC (STNG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scorpio Tankers Inc is a Monaco-based provider in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The Company involves in the oil, seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products from the tanker industry to the international shipping markets. It operates through four segments: Handymax, MR (Medium Range), Long Range 1 (LR1)/Panamax and Long Range 2 (LR2)/Aframax. It consists of 113 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers (39 LR2, 60 MR and 14 Handymax). The segments represent a different type of vessel being around 110 with which it operates with the smaller and bigger type of ships that include Handymax, MR, LR1 and LR2 under its own ownership as well as finance, leased or chartered in.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCORPIO TANKERS INC

STNG Guru Analysis

STNG Fundamental Analysis

WORLD KINECT CORP (WKC) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Kinect Corporation is a global energy management company. The Company is engaged in offering fulfillment and related services to customers across the aviation, marine, and land-based transportation sectors. It also supplies natural gas and power in the United States and Europe along with a growing suite of other sustainability-related products and services. Its segments include Aviation, Land and Marine. Its Aviation segment provides aviation-related service offerings, including fuel management, ground handling, 24/7 global dispatch services, and trip planning services, including flight planning and scheduling. Its Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to commercial, industrial, residential and government customers, as well as retail petroleum operators. Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to a base of marine customers, including international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WORLD KINECT CORP

WKC Guru Analysis

WKC Fundamental Analysis

PRECISION DRILLING CORP (USA) (PDS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Precision Drilling Corporation is a Canada-based provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas and geothermal exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale and repair of drilling equipment. The Completion and Production Services segment includes service rigs, oilfield equipment rental and camp and catering services. Its technologies include AlphaAutomation, AlphaApps, AlphaAnalytics and EverGreen. The Company provides services primarily in Canada, the United States and certain international locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PRECISION DRILLING CORP (USA)

PDS Guru Analysis

PDS Fundamental Analysis

TRANSOCEAN LTD (RIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company's primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 9, 2017, its fleet consisted of 30 floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, three deepwater floaters, six midwater floaters and 10 high-specification jackups. As February 9, 2017, it also had four ultra-deepwater drillships and five high-specification jackups under construction or under contract to be constructed. Its contract drilling services operations are spread across oil and gas exploration and development areas throughout the world. The Company's drilling fleet can be characterized as floaters, including drillships and semisubmersibles, and jackups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRANSOCEAN LTD

RIG Guru Analysis

RIG Fundamental Analysis

HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC (HP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helmerich & Payne, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. It develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. Its segments include North America Solutions, International Solutions, and Offshore Gulf of Mexico. The North America Solutions segment has operations which are located in Texas and other states, including Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, and West Virginia. The Offshore Gulf of Mexico segment has operations that are located in Louisiana and in the United States federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The International Solutions segment has rigs and/or services located in five international locations: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia. It owns and operates a number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC

HP Guru Analysis

HP Fundamental Analysis

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

