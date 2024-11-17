Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 11/17/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

PRECISION DRILLING CORP (USA) (PDS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Precision Drilling Inc is a Canada-based drilling company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Its services include North American drilling, international drilling, oilfield equipment rentals, camp & catering services. The Company technology includes AlphaAutomation, AlphaApps, AlphaAnalytics and EverGreen.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD (TEN) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a Greece-based provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through the maritime transportation of liquid energy-related products segment. The Company's fleet consists of 70 vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling more than 7 million dwt. It includes VLCC, Aframax, Panamax, handysize, handymax tankers, LNG carrier, and DP2 shuttle tankers, which allows the Company to serve its customers' international petroleum product and crude oil transportation needs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP (DKL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates crude oil, intermediate and refined products logistics and marketing assets as well as crude oil and natural gas gathering and water processing assets. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Joint Ventures. Gathering and Processing segment provides crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling and storage services to Delek Holdings' refining operations in Tyler, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Big Spring, Texas. Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment consists of refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Storage and Transportation segment provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services to Delek Holdings' refining operations in Tyler, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Big Spring, Texas. It also offers midstream service solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

TALOS ENERGY INC (TALO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Talos Energy Inc. is an independent energy company focused on maximizing long-term value through its upstream exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The Company is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and producing assets in geological trends while maintaining a focus on safe and efficient operations, environmental responsibility and community impact. The Upstream Segment is the Company's only reportable segment. The Upstream segment is engaged in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its area of focus in the United States is the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater and its core areas are Green Canyon, Mississippi Canyon and Shelf and Gulf Coast. Green Canyon is a Deepwater region in the Central United States Gulf of Mexico. Its area of focus in Mexico is the Block 7, Zama Unit Area segment located within the Sureste Basin, in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico's Tabasco state.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

