Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/29/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SCHLUMBERGER NV (SLB) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schlumberger N.V. is a global technology company. It operates in four segments: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital & Integration segment combines its digital solutions and data products with its integrated offering of Asset Performance Solutions (APS). The Reservoir Performance segment consists of reservoir-centric technologies and services that are critical to optimizing reservoir productivity and performance. The Well Construction segment combines the full portfolio of products and services to optimize well placement and performance, maximize drilling efficiency, and improve wellbore assurance. The segment provides operators and drilling rig manufacturers with services and products related to designing and constructing a well. The Production Systems segment develops technologies and provides knowledge that enhances production and recovery from subsurface reservoirs to the surface, into pipelines, and to refineries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ONEOK INC (OKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ONEOK, Inc. is a midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation, storage and marine export services. The Company's segments include Natural Gas Gathering and Processing; Natural Gas Liquids; Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to producers in the Rocky Mountain region, the Mid-Continent region, the Permian Basin region and the North Texas region. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute natural gas liquids (NGLs) and store Purity NGLs, primarily in the Rocky Mountain region, Mid-Continent region, Permian Basin and Gulf Coast region (including Louisiana). The Natural Gas Pipelines segment transports, stores and markets natural gas. The Refined Products and Crude segment gathers, transports, stores, distributes, blends and markets refined products and crude oil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

