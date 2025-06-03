Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/3/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CHAMPIONX CORP (CHX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChampionX Corporation is engaged in offering chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The CompanyGs Production Chemical Technologies segment offers products and services that cover a range of onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions in production and midstream operations. Its Production & Automation Technologies segment offers products, technologies, and services that facilitate the extraction of oil and gas through artificial lift and digital automation applications. It designs, manufactures, markets a full range of artificial lift equipment, end-to-end automation, and digital solutions, and other production equipment and emissions monitoring solutions. Its Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools. Its Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment offers chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ONEOK INC (OKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oneok, Inc. is a midstream operator that provides gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage services. The Company's segments include Natural Gas Gathering and Processing; Natural Gas Liquids; Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute natural gas liquids (NGLs) and store Purity NGLs, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment transports and stores natural gas. The Refined Products and Crude segment transports, stores and distributes refined products and crude oil, as well as conducts certain commodity-related activities including liquids blending and marketing activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

