Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/8/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC (WFRD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weatherford International plc is a global energy services company. The Company is engaged in providing equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, well construction, completion, production, intervention and responsible abandonment of wells in the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry as well as new energy platforms. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC), and Production and Intervention (PRI). DRE offers a suite of services, including managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wireline, and drilling fluids. WCC offers products and services for well integrity assurance across the full life cycle of the well. PRI offers a suite of reservoir stimulation designs and engineering capabilities that isolate zones and unlock reserves in conventional and unconventional wells, deep water, and aging reservoirs. Its platforms include ForeSite, CygNet, CENTRO, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand. The segmentGs products are sold and rented principally' for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for all of its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures and sells spoolable pipe and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand. Its customers use these products primarily as production, gathering and takeaway pipelines to transport oil, gas or other liquids. In addition, it also provides field services and rental items to assist its customers with the installation of these products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

