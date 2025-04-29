Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/29/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN INC (REPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company focuses on horizontal drilling of conventional oil-saturated and liquids-rich formations that produce long-term stable cash flows in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is an oil and natural gas producing area located in West Texas and the adjoining area of Southeastern New Mexico covering an area approximately 250 miles wide and 300 miles long, and encompasses several sub-basins, including the Delaware Basin, Midland Basin, Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on large contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas, which represents its Champions Field and in Eddy County, New Mexico. The Company holds approximately 58,270 net acres and a total of 612 net producing wells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

