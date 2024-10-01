Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/1/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC. (EGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It owns a working interest in, and is the operator of, the Etame PSC related to the Etame Marin block located offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Etame Marin block covers an area of about 46,200 gross acres located 20 miles offshore in water depths of about 250 feet. It owns an interest in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. In Egypt, its interests are spread across two regions: the Eastern Desert and the Western Desert. In Harmattan, Canada, it owns production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets. It also owns a working interest in the Baobab field in Block CI-40, offshore Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

