Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/27/2024

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC (INSW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company engaged in providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in international flag markets. The Company operates through two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment is made up of a fleet of VLCCs, Suezmaxes, and Aframaxes engaged in the worldwide transportation of crude oil. This segment also includes its Crude Tankers Lightering business through which it provides ship-to-ship (STS) lightering support services and full-service STS lightering to customers in the United States Gulf (USG), United States Pacific, Grand Bahama, and Panama regions. The Product Carriers segment consists of a fleet of MRs, LR1 product carriers, and an LR2 product carrier engaged in the worldwide transportation of refined petroleum products. It owns and operates a fleet of about 82 vessels, including 13 VLCCs, 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 LR1s (including six new buildings), and 38 MR tankers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC

INSW Guru Analysis

INSW Fundamental Analysis

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner and manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres. It also owns nonparticipating royalty interests (NPRIs) in 1.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in 1.6 million gross acres. The Company owns mineral and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States, including all of the onshore producing basins. Many of these interests are in active resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier shales in East Texas/Western Louisiana, the Wolfcamp/Spraberry/Bone Springs in the Permian Basin, the Bakken/Three Forks in the Williston Basin, and the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BLACK STONE MINERALS LP

BSM Guru Analysis

BSM Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.