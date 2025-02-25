Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/25/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD (TNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company. The Company's primary business is to own and operate crude oil and refined product. operates mid-sized tankers. In addition, to its core business, the Company also provide STS support services, along with its tanker commercial management operations. The Company owns a fleet of approximately 42 double-hull tankers, including 24 Supermax tankers,18 Aframax/LR2 tankers, and has six time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. The Company also owns a crude carrier (VLCC) through a 50% owned joint venture. It owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the United States, Gulf, and Caribbean.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TEEKAY TANKERS LTD

TNK Guru Analysis

TNK Fundamental Analysis

HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC (HP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helmerich & Payne, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. It develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. Its segments include North America Solutions, International Solutions, and Offshore Gulf of Mexico. The North America Solutions segment has operations which are located in Texas and other states, including Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, and West Virginia. The Offshore Gulf of Mexico segment has operations that are located in Louisiana and in the United States federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The International Solutions segment has rigs and/or services located in five international locations: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia. It owns and operates a number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC

HP Guru Analysis

HP Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.