Validea's Top Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/7/2025

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD (TNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company. The Company's primary business is to own and operate crude oil and refined product. operates mid-sized tankers. In addition, to its core business, the Company also provide STS support services, along with its tanker commercial management operations. The Company owns a fleet of approximately 42 double-hull tankers, including 24 Supermax tankers,18 Aframax/LR2 tankers, and has six time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. The Company also owns a crude carrier (VLCC) through a joint venture. It owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the United States, Gulf, and Caribbean.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TEEKAY CORP LTD (TK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation Ltd. is a marine energy transportation company. The Company is a provider of international crude oil, marine transportation, and other marine services. Its marine services business in Australia provides operations, supply, maintenance and engineering support, and crewing and training services, primarily under long-term contracts with the Commonwealth of Australia for ten Australian government-owned vessels. It also provides crewing services for a third party-owned Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in Western Australia. It provides vessel operation services for various vessels under contract with the Australian Government: seven vessels managed under the Defense Marine Support Services Program contract and Australian Border Force Cutter Ocean Shield. It operates mid-sized tankers, including suezmax, aframax, and long range two (LR2) vessels. Its services include commercial management, fuel services, and lightering and ship-to-ship services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NOV INC (NOV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOV Inc. is an independent provider of equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company's proprietary technology portfolio supports the industrys drilling, completion, and production needs. It operates under two segments: Energy Products and Services, and Energy Equipment. The Companys Energy Products and Services segment primarily designs, manufactures, rents, and sells products and equipment used in drilling, intervention, completion, and production activities. Its products include drill bits, downhole tools, premium drill pipe, drilling fluids, managed pressure drilling, integral and weld-on connectors for conductor strings and surface casing, completion tools, and artificial lift systems. Its Energy Equipment segment manufactures and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed for oil and gas exploration and production, both onshore and offshore, as well as for other marine-based, industrial and renewable energy markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC (HLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full-field decommissioning operations. Its segments include Well Intervention, Robotics, Shallow Water Abandonment and Production Facilities. Well Intervention segment provides services that enable its customers to safely access subsea offshore wells for the purpose of performing production enhancement or decommissioning operations. Robotics segment provides trenching, seabed clearance, offshore construction and inspection, repair and maintenance services to both the offshore oil and gas and renewable energy markets globally. Shallow Water Abandonment segment provides services in support of the upstream and midstream sectors on the Gulf of Mexico shelf.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

