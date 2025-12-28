Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/28/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

PEPSICO INC (PEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PepsiCo, Inc. is a global beverage and convenient food company. The Companys segments include PepsiCo Foods North America (PFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), International Beverages Franchise (IB Franchise), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America Foods (LatAm Foods), and Asia Pacific Foods. PFNA segment includes all of its convenient food businesses in the United States and Canada. PBNA segment includes all of its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada. IB Franchise segment includes its international franchise beverage businesses, as well as its SodaStream business. EMEA segment includes its convenient food businesses and beverage businesses with Company-owned bottlers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. LatAm Foods segment includes all of its convenient food businesses in Latin America. Asia Pacific Foods segment consists of its convenient food businesses in Asia Pacific, including China, Australia and New Zealand, as well as India.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

