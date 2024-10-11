Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/11/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. (FIZZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 99% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing, marketing, and selling a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks. Its brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands) including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices. Its portfolio of Power+ Brands includes LaCroix, LaCroix Curate and LaCroix NiCola sparkling water products; Clear Fruit; Rip It energy drinks and shots; and Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals and Mr. Pure 100% juice and juice- based products. The Company also produces and distribute carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) including Shasta, and Faygo. It distributes service to the customer base that includes national retailers, as well as smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts, it utilizes a hybrid distribution system to deliver its products through three primary distribution channels: take-home, convenience, and food service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

FIZZ Guru Analysis

FIZZ Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.