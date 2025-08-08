Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/8/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DOLE PLC (DOLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dole plc is an Ireland-based company, which produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. The Company's segments include Fresh Fruit, Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA and Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW. Its Fresh Fruit segment primarily sells bananas and pineapples which are sourced from local growers or Company-owned and leased farms, predominately located in Latin America, and sold throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. This segment also operates a commercial cargo business. The Company's Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA segment includes its Irish, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, United Kingdom, Swedish, Danish, South African, Czech, Slovakian, Polish, German and Brazilian businesses. The Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW segment includes its United States, Canadian, Mexican, Chilean, Peruvian and Argentinian businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

POST HOLDINGS INC (POST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer-packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its segments include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells a portfolio of branded and private label human and pet food products in the ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, peanut butter and dog and cat food categories in North America. The Weetabix segment markets and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal products. Weetabix is a manufacturers breakfast cereals category, with its core brands being Weetabix and Alpen. Foodservice segment produce and distribute egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produce and distribute side dishes, eggs and egg products, sausage, cheese and other dairy and refrigerated food products to retail customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

