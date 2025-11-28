Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/28/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DOLE PLC (DOLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dole plc is an Ireland-based company, which produces, markets, and distributes a variety of fresh produce sourced locally and from around the world. Its segments include Fresh Fruit, Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA and Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW. The Fresh Fruit segment is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of multiple varieties of bananas, pineapples and plantains which are sourced from local growers or Company-owned and leased farms, predominately located in Latin America, and sold throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. This segment also operates a commercial cargo business. The Diversified Fresh Produce - EMEA segment includes Irish, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, United Kingdom, Swedish, Danish, South African, Czech, Slovakian, Polish, German and Brazilian businesses. The Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW segment includes United States, Canadian, Mexican, Chilean, Peruvian, and Argentinian businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. Its stores offer a comprehensive selection of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements in a smaller-store format that aims to provide a convenient, clean and easily shopped environment for its customers. It offers a variety of products associated with special diets, such as gluten-free, vegetarian and non-dairy. Its grocery products include organic produce; Natural Grocers brand products; dry, frozen and canned groceries; meats and seafood; dairy products, dairy substitutes and eggs; bread and baked goods; beverages, and beer, wine and hard cider. Its dietary supplement department primarily sells name-brand supplements, as well as a line of Natural Grocers brand private-label dietary supplements. It also offers body care, pet care, household and general merchandise and books and handouts. It has over 168 stores in 21 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC (ENR) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. The Company's segments include Batteries & Lights, and Auto Care. The Company offers household batteries including primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid using many technologies including lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide. It offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. Its portfolio of brands includes Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. It distributes its products to consumers through numerous retail locations worldwide, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food, drug and convenience stores, e-commerce and military stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SYSCO CORP (SYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sysco Corporation is engaged in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. It also supplies a variety of non-food items. Its segments include U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA and Other. U.S. Foodservice Operations segment includes United States Broadline operations and United States Specialty operations. International Foodservice Operations include operations outside of the United States. SYGMA segment includes its United States customized distribution operations serving quick-service chain restaurant customer locations. Other segment includes primarily its hotel supply operations, Guest Worldwide. It distributes various products, such as frozen foods, fresh meats and seafood, dairy products, beverage products, imported specialties, and fresh produce. It operates around 340 distribution facilities worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

