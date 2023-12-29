Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/29/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC (SFM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a specialty natural and organic food retailer. The Company offers an open layout with fresh produce, which are organic, plant-based and gluten-free. The Company curates its product mix to differentiated fresh, natural and organic foods and healthier options throughout all of its departments. It categorizes the varieties of products as perishable and non-perishable. Perishable product categories include produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy and dairy alternatives. Non-perishable product categories include grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. The Company operates approximately 386 stores in 23 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC

SFM Guru Analysis

SFM Fundamental Analysis

CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC (CASY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Casey's General Stores, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the names Casey's and Caseys General Store in 16 states, primarily in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Its convenience stores carry a range of food items, including freshly prepared foods such as regular and breakfast pizza, donuts, hot breakfast items, and hot and cold sandwiches, beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. In addition, all but four offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis. Its GoodStop brand offers fuel for sale on a self-serve basis, and a range of selection of snacks, beverages, tobacco products, and other essentials. It also operates two stores selling primarily tobacco and nicotine products, one liquor-only store, and one grocery store. The Company operates approximately 2,521 stores. The Company operates three distribution centers. It has a fleet of approximately 397 tractors used for distribution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC

CASY Guru Analysis

CASY Fundamental Analysis

DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO INC (NAPA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. is a producer of luxury wines in North America. The Company makes a curated and comprehensive portfolio of luxury wines across multiple varieties, appellations, brands and price points. It sells its wines in approximately 50 states and over 50 countries at prices ranging from $20 to $200 per bottle under a portfolio of winery brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark. It sells its wines on its wholesale channel, to distributors and directly to trade accounts in California, and to consumers on its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel. The Company has approximately 10 wineries, nine winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 32 estate properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO INC

NAPA Guru Analysis

NAPA Fundamental Analysis

SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO (SMPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Simply Good Foods Company is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company. The product portfolio the Company develops, markets, and sells consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, and Quest brand names. The Company's nutritious snacking platform consists of brands that specialize in providing products for consumers that follow certain nutritional philosophies and health-and-wellness trends. Atkins brand specializes in providing products for consumers following a low-carb lifestyle or seeking to lose weight, and Quest brand for consumers seeking a variety of protein-rich foods and beverages. Atkins brand products consist of protein bars, RTD shakes, confections, cookies, and chips. It distributes its products in retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club, and mass merchandise, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, specialty, and other channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO

SMPL Guru Analysis

SMPL Fundamental Analysis

ANDERSONS INC (ANDE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company. The Company is engaged in the agricultural supply chain and conducts its business in the trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. The Company operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment is a diversified business focused on merchandising and managing logistics across a range of commodities. The segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients and domestic fuel products, among other agricultural commodities. The Renewables segment produces, purchases and sells ethanol and co-products, offers facility operations, and provides risk management and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The Plant Nutrient segment is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, pelleted lime and gypsum products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ANDERSONS INC

ANDE Guru Analysis

ANDE Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.