Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 12/15/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a human and animal nutrition company. The Company is an agricultural supply chain manager and processor. It operates through three business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment is engaged in corn and wheat wet and dry milling and other activities. The Nutrition segment is engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of a range of ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, botanical extracts, and other specialty food and feed ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC (ENR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energizer Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a globally diversified household products provider, which includes batteries, auto care and portable lights. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household and specialty batteries, automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant and freshener products, and portable lights. The Company offers household batteries, including primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid using many technologies, including lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide. These products are sold globally under the Energizer, Eveready and Rayovac brands, including hearing aid batteries, and the Varta brand in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Its appearance and fragrance product categories include protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, and air fresheners. Its performance product categories include STP-branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids and other performance chemical products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DOLE PLC (DOLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dole PLC is engaged in the sourcing, processing, distributing and marketing of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Company's segments include Fresh Fruit, Diversified Fresh Produce-EMEA and Diversified Fresh Produce-Americas & ROW. The Fresh Fruit segment sells bananas and pineapples, which are sourced from local growers or Company-owned and leased farms, predominately located in Latin America, and sold throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Diversified Fresh Produce-EMEA segment sells a variety of imported and local fresh fruits and vegetables through retail, wholesale and, in some instances, food service channels across the European marketplace. The Diversified Fresh Produce-Americas & ROW segment includes its United States, Canadian, Chilean, Peruvian, Argentinian and Indian businesses, all of which market globally and locally sourced fresh produce from third-party growers or Company-owned farms through retail, wholesale and food service channels globally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

