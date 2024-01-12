Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/12/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP (GO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is a retailer of name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The Company operates approximately 440 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland and New Jersey. The Company's product offering includes staples, across grocery, produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, beer and wine, fresh meat and seafood, general merchandise, and health and beauty care. These products include a wide selection of Natural, Organic, Specialty and Healthy (NOSH) products. It operates eight distribution centers, three of which it operates and five of which are operated by third parties. It has an in-house transportation fleet as well as transportation partner relationships that provide deliveries to its stores. The Company is focused on centralized marketing efforts primarily on digital ads, social media, television, and radio commercials, print circulars, and in-store and outdoor signage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP

GO Guru Analysis

GO Fundamental Analysis

DOLE PLC (DOLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dole PLC is engaged in the sourcing, processing, distributing and marketing of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Company's segments include Fresh Fruit, Diversified Fresh Produce-EMEA and Diversified Fresh Produce-Americas & ROW. The Fresh Fruit segment sells bananas and pineapples, which are sourced from local growers or Company-owned and leased farms, predominately located in Latin America, and sold throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Diversified Fresh Produce-EMEA segment sells a variety of imported and local fresh fruits and vegetables through retail, wholesale and, in some instances, food service channels across the European marketplace. The Diversified Fresh Produce-Americas & ROW segment includes its United States, Canadian, Chilean, Peruvian, Argentinian and Indian businesses, all of which market globally and locally sourced fresh produce from third-party growers or Company-owned farms through retail, wholesale and food service channels globally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DOLE PLC

DOLE Guru Analysis

DOLE Fundamental Analysis

KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV (ADR) (ADRNY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company's segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize's unconsolidated joint ventures JMR - Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, S.A. (JMR) and P.T. Lion Super Indo, LLC (Super Indo), and Ahold Delhaize's Global Support Office. JMR operates food retail stores in Portugal under the brand name Pingo Doce. The Company's Ahold USA segment includes Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and Peapod. The Company's Delhaize America segment includes brands, such as Food Lion and Hannaford. The Food Lion brand's market areas include Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV (ADR)

ADRNY Guru Analysis

ADRNY Fundamental Analysis

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (CCEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer goods company. The Company is engaged in making, selling, and distributing a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite and Monster. The Company's portfolio offerings include energy drinks, flavors, mixers and energy, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The Company serves consumers across various geographical segments, which include Iberia (Spain, Portugal, and Andorra), Germany, Great Britain, France and Monaco, Belgium and Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Bulgaria, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, and Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. The Company also low and no sugar. It serves approximately 600 million consumers and helps two million customers across 29 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

CCEP Guru Analysis

CCEP Fundamental Analysis

POST HOLDINGS INC (POST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer-packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice and Refrigerated Retail. Post Consumer Brands segment includes North American ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and Peter Pan nut butter. Weetabix segment includes primarily the United Kingdom (the U.K.) RTE cereal, muesli and protein-based ready-to-drink shakes. The Foodservice segment sells primarily egg and potato products. The Refrigerated Retail segment primarily sells side dishes, egg, cheese and sausage products. The Company also operates a pet food business, which includes the brands, such as Rachael Ray, Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train. This business also includes private-label pet food assets and manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of POST HOLDINGS INC

POST Guru Analysis

POST Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.