Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 10/29/2023

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Company's portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and includes coconut oil, juice, hydration mix and milk offerings. Its other brands include the clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. It also supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Its Americas segment, comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada, and the International segment is comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Vita Coco coconut water as an alternative to sugar-packed sports drinks and other less healthy hydration alternatives. Its products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

